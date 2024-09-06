Welsh government set to narrowly miss its 20,000 homes target, says Audit Wales

The Welsh government is likely to miss its target of delivering 20,000 low-carbon homes “without significant additional spending”, a new report has claimed #UKhousing

Audit Wales estimates that the Welsh government may need “as much as £580m to £740m” in extra funding “to get close to meeting the target”.

The Welsh government pledged to build 20,000 new low-carbon social homes for rent by March 2026, but the report found that delivery so far had been “slow and more expensive than initially expected”.

Audit Wales, the body responsible for making sure public money is managed well, said there were “not quite enough pipeline schemes” currently in place to meet the target by March 2026, and that some of these were “considered risky”.

Without this, the report estimated that between 15,860 and 16,670 homes will be delivered by the deadline.

Since setting the target, the government clarified that it is counting some homes that are not new builds and that are not low carbon.

“There are options to make funding go further, including shifting the balance towards more acquisitions of existing homes, but these may not offer value for money over the longer term,” the report said.

According to its own estimates, the government has 19,913 homes either delivered or in the pipeline for delivery, falling short of the goal.

So far, it has spent £1.27bn on schemes that contribute to the target, with a notional capital budget of £730m remaining.

It has delivered between 8,859 and 9,197 homes towards the target, according to government figures up to March 2024.

The failure is partly due to pressures outside the Welsh government’s control, including rising costs, Audit Wales said.