Welsh government sets up leasehold resident group as part of building safety regime

The Welsh government has set up a group for residents and leaseholders as part of its building safety regime, allowing individuals to seek support and inform national policy #UKhousing

According to the government, the group will provide leaseholders and residents of buildings of 11 metres or taller in height with an opportunity to “share their experiences, seek support and inform national policy” regarding building safety in Wales.

As part of the building safety programme, the leasehold resident group has been set up in collaboration with the Welsh Cladiators, which represents people affected by the fire safety remediation crisis.

“The lived experiences of leaseholders and residents is incredibly important in helping us understand the challenges and difficulties faced by those living in affected buildings,” the government said.

The Welsh Building Safety Programme is reforming the building safety regime, as well as addressing fire safety issues in buildings above 11 metres in height.

The government has come under recent scrutiny over the pace of fire safety remediation work. Last month, the chair of the Senedd’s Local Government and Housing Committee raised concerns after meeting the Welsh Cladiators group.

In a letter to Jayne Bryant, the Welsh cabinet secretary for housing and local government, John Griffiths, the chair of the committee, requested confirmation to resolve a number of unsafe-cladding issues and raised concerns about the pace of remediation work in Wales.