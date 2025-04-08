Welsh government sets up leasehold resident group as part of building safety regime

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The Welsh government has set up a group for residents and leaseholders as part of its building safety regime, allowing individuals to seek support and inform national policy.
As part of the building safety programme, the leasehold resident group has been set up in collaboration with the Welsh Cladiators, which represents people affected by the fire safety remediation crisis.
According to the government, the group will provide leaseholders and residents of buildings of 11 metres or taller in height with an opportunity to “share their experiences, seek support and inform national policy” regarding building safety in Wales.
“The lived experiences of leaseholders and residents is incredibly important in helping us understand the challenges and difficulties faced by those living in affected buildings,” the government said.
The Welsh Building Safety Programme is reforming the building safety regime, as well as addressing fire safety issues in buildings above 11 metres in height.
The government has come under recent scrutiny over the pace of fire safety remediation work. Last month, the chair of the Senedd’s Local Government and Housing Committee raised concerns after meeting the Welsh Cladiators group.
In a letter to Jayne Bryant, the Welsh cabinet secretary for housing and local government, John Griffiths, the chair of the committee, requested confirmation to resolve a number of unsafe-cladding issues and raised concerns about the pace of remediation work in Wales.
He asked why work had not been completed on 98% of buildings for which developers were responsible, compared with around 29% of buildings in England.
“Can you also provide data to assure us that the resolution of life-critical fire safety risks in these 151 buildings is not progressing more slowly in Wales than in England?” he said.
Mr Griffiths acknowledged that Wales had taken a broader approach to building safety remediation than England, looking at both internal and external fire safety issues.
He also asked for assurance that the government had a “record of all [External Wall System 1] assessment process forms issues in Wales”, following the sanctioning of fire assessor Adam Kiziak, the owner of Tri Fire, by the Institution of Fire Engineers trade body.
At the end of last year, the government announced the Building Safety (Wales) Bill would be introduced before its summer recess in 2025.
The first meeting of the new group will be held on 29 April. Individuals can take part by following this link.
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