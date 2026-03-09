Welsh government should ‘fully realise’ potential of existing dwellings to boost social housing supply, thinktank says
News09.03.26by Eliza Parr
More existing dwellings and non-residential buildings in Wales should be converted into social homes, a thinktank has argued in a new report.
The Bevan Foundation said there are many opportunities for social landlords in Wales to acquire existing dwellings, with over 50,000 residential sales every year (picture: Alamy)
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