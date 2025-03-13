Welsh government strikes deal with tech firm to deliver planning service

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The Welsh government has penned a new agreement with a tech firm to deliver a planning service across the nation.
TerraQuest will provide its Planning Portal for new applications in Wales from 31 March 2025.
The company provides technology and data products, as well as professional services designed for local councils, developers, housing associations, architects and other organisations.
The launch of the portal, which is already used for more than 97% of planning applications across England, will enable applicants to submit applications and receive vital updates on sites in Wales.
The new service will be bilingual, offering both Welsh and English language options.
Current users of Planning Applications Wales system will be able to keep the same account and transfer to the new service.
Rebecca Evans, cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning, said: “We said we wanted to streamline the planning process in Wales and speed up the decision-making process on important projects, and that’s exactly what we are doing.
“This seamless transition to a trusted provider and partner will help ensure consistency and speed across the planning process and provide continuity for applicants.”
TerraQuest believes applicants will benefit from an improved service, including standardised payment options across all 25 Welsh authorities, which in turn will streamline application submissions and address a key cause of invalidations.
In addition, the Planning Portal will offer a built-in location plan tool that generates compliant plans, captures spatial data and transfers digitally to the Welsh authorities – reducing reliance on third-party tools.
The new portal will also ease the process for developers operating in both England and Wales. Plus, it is anticipated that additional features will be added, including integration with building control applications.
Geoff Keal, chief executive of TerraQuest, said: “We will deliver both a seamless transition and an enhanced user experience for customers.
“Planning Portal is a tried-and-tested planning tool that offers a highly efficient service that has helped thousands of consumers navigate and keep up to speed with the progress of their applications. We look forward to working with the Welsh government and new customers in Wales.”
Last month, a council in south-west Wales revealed its development ambitions at it approved a three-year, £282m housing investment plan as it looks to reduce its repairs backlog and build more homes.
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