Welsh government to research rent convergence strategy

The commissioned research on convergence comes alongside the start of work on a new affordability framework for Wales, which Ms Bryant said “will provide a consistent, transparent and sustainable basis for rent-setting across Wales”.

The move was confirmed in a statement from Jayne Bryant, Wales’ cabinet secretary for housing and local government, who said that any new rent settlement must protect tenants “while supporting the long-term sustainability of the social housing sector”.

Wales published its Rent and Service Charge Standard 2026-2036 last autumn, which set social rent increases at a maximum of Consumer Price Index (CPI) +1% every year if CPI for the year falls between 0% and 3%, and CPI +0.5% when CPI is between 3% and 5%.

Landlords can raise individual rent by up to an additional £2.55 per week, as long as the landlord’s overall rental income is no greater than CPI +1% or CPI +0.5%.

The standard further said that landlords should set service charges “which are reasonable and affordable”, and that these should be listed separately from rent and be reviewed annually.

At the time of the release of the new standard, the Welsh government acknowledged the debate around rent convergence.