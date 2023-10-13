Welsh government unveils plans for ending homelessness

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Local housing authorities in Wales will be required to extend the housing support they offer, under radical new proposed laws to tackle homelessness in the country.
Climate change minister Julie James has set out the Welsh government’s plans for legislative reform to ensure people’s time without a home is “rare, brief and unrepeated”.
Amid rising homelessness in the country, the new white paper, put out for consultation until 16 January, said rapid rehousing in settled rather than temporary accommodation was “essential”.
With a focus on prevention, the proposals would also help people stay in their current homes for longer.
“We propose a new duty on local housing authorities to help support a person to retain accommodation where the applicant has been helped to secure accommodation... or where accommodation has been offered to and accepted by the applicant,” the white paper said.
“The duty will be to provide such support to the applicant, and/or to any member of their household, as the local housing authority considers is reasonably necessary, having regard to the applicant’s needs and its resources, in order to assist the applicant to retain the accommodation.”
Under the proposals, housing managers will be able to call on other bodies to assist them.
“Where necessary, a local housing authority would be permitted to request support to be provided from other public authorities, including other functions of a local authority,” the white paper said.
According to the latest homelessness statistics, last year a total of 12,537 households were assessed as homeless and owed a duty to secure accommodation, an increase of 7% on 2021-22.
The figures also showed that 2,187 households were placed in B&Bs in 2022-23, a 29% rise on the previous year.
Through its planned legislative reform, the Welsh government said the risk of homelessness would be tackled at the earliest possible stage, with responsibility for identification and prevention shared across the public sector.
Local housing authorities would offer a “person-centred, trauma-informed” service.
Ms James added: “Everyone in Wales should have somewhere to call home. Today, we’re marking a new chapter to help people remain in their homes and prevent anyone in Wales from experiencing homelessness.
“This white paper delivers our long-held view that homelessness is not just a housing issue. It sets out a radical and ambitious plan to ensure all services work together to spot the risk of homelessness early and take action to stop it from happening.
“For those who remain at risk, services will be co-ordinated in their response to ensure the right help is in place, delivered by the right people at the right time.”
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