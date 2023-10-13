Welsh government unveils plans for ending homelessness

Local housing authorities in Wales will be required to extend the housing support they offer, under radical new proposed laws to tackle homelessness #UKhousing

With a focus on prevention, the proposals would also help people stay in their current homes for longer.

Amid rising homelessness in the country, the new white paper, put out for consultation until 16 January, said rapid rehousing in settled rather than temporary accommodation was “essential”.

Climate change minister Julie James has set out the Welsh government’s plans for legislative reform to ensure people’s time without a home is “rare, brief and unrepeated”.

“We propose a new duty on local housing authorities to help support a person to retain accommodation where the applicant has been helped to secure accommodation... or where accommodation has been offered to and accepted by the applicant,” the white paper said.

“The duty will be to provide such support to the applicant, and/or to any member of their household, as the local housing authority considers is reasonably necessary, having regard to the applicant’s needs and its resources, in order to assist the applicant to retain the accommodation.”

Under the proposals, housing managers will be able to call on other bodies to assist them.

“Where necessary, a local housing authority would be permitted to request support to be provided from other public authorities, including other functions of a local authority,” the white paper said.