Welsh government’s 20,000-home target to focus only on social and intermediate rent

The Welsh government has set out how it will measure progress against its target to deliver 20,000 new social homes by 2030.
In a written statement published yesterday, Siân Gwenllian, Welsh cabinet minister for local government, housing and planning, said the target will focus only on “genuinely affordable homes that remain accessible to communities over the long term”.
The target will therefore be limited to homes for social rent and intermediate rent where affordability is secured in perpetuity.
This marks a departure from the previous Labour government’s five-year, 20,000-homes target, which had included shared ownership and leased homes.
Under the new Plaid Cymru government’s target, void properties brought back into use with government funding will also be excluded.
Alongside new-build homes, additional stock brought into the social housing sector through acquisition will form part of the target delivery.
Ms Gwenllian said: “There is an immediate need for homes across Wales. It is therefore essential that partners are equipped to respond to this urgency, including through the appropriate use of acquisitions.”
She said that any sales of homes for social or intermediate rent would be deducted from target-delivery progress.
The government has set a “collective nationwide four-year period for the target”, which reflected the fact that the cycle of bringing homes from pipeline to build completion “is not linear”, she added.
In order to align with official statistics, the target-delivery period will run from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2030.
Ms Gwenllian said that, since taking up her cabinet position two months ago, she had “been impressed by the current and future pipeline of social housing” developed by partners.
“I will work relentlessly with local authorities, registered social landlords, community groups and other home builders to deliver on this target,” she added.
The minister promised to set out further details of Unnos, the government’s new national development body, within the first 100 days of Plaid Cymru’s government.
Ms Gwenllian also said she was “determined to reduce the complexity and bureaucracy of planning processes”.
The government’s first step was to publish an implementation plan for the Planning (Wales) Act 2026, setting out its approach and a timetable, she said.
In the last Senedd term, the previous administration achieved 93% of its 20,000-homes target. Subsequently, the Welsh government allocated an additional £20m of funding for the delivery of new social homes, in Plaid Cymru’s first changes to the Budget.
In a recent interview with Inside Housing, Ms Gwenllian said she hoped Unnos could also lever more private finance into the social housing sector, including pension fund finance.
Stuart Ropke, chief executive of Community Housing Cymru, a membership body for housing associations, said the minister’s announcement yesterday was “a bold and ambitious statement of intent to end the housing emergency in Wales”.
He said: “Our sector delivered 75% of affordable housing in Wales over the last Senedd term. Housing associations stand ready to deliver.
“However, to turn ambition into reality, the government must take urgent action to dismantle the barriers holding back delivery.
“We need a long-term funding guarantee, faster planning decisions, and immediate solutions to environmental gridlocks like nutrient neutrality that are delaying much-needed homes.
“Working together, we can build the homes Wales needs to move from a housing emergency to a housing recovery.”
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