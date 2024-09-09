Welsh homelessness charity appoints new chief executive

Ms Robson has been described as someone with “a history of advocating for the rights of disabled people, young people and veterans across her career, which is pertinent to the work of The Wallich to end homelessness”.

Interim chief executive Sian Aldridge will return to her previous role in the charity’s executive team as director of operations.

Karen Robson will begin her role at The Wallich later this month following the announcement in March that Lindsay Cordery-Bruce will step aside after six years.

Her previous roles include chief executive of The Care Collective and she has senior leadership experience for organisations such as the Royal National Institute for Deaf People and the National Association of Disability Practitioners.

On her new role, Ms Robson said: “I can already see from the outside the ways in which The Wallich is changing lives for the better through the charity’s mission and values – which I feel incredibly passionate about. From the inside, I believe I can be an asset to the organisation and I cannot wait to get stuck in.”

In 2018, Ms Robson was part of a team awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award for voluntary groups in the UK.

She also has experience as a panel member and as part of advisory boards working with the UK and Welsh governments advocating for marginalised and under-represented groups.

Established in 1978, The Wallich has worked with 8,306 people who experienced homelessness, risk of homelessness or financial hardship in 2023-24 across Wales.