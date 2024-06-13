Welsh housing association appoints corporate director of development

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Welsh social landlord Trivallis has named a new corporate director of development.
The housing association has hired Louise Attwood, who was previously executive director of property and commercial at Linc Cymru, which completed its merger with Pobl Group in April.
Ms Attwood has also worked as head of property at disability equality charity Scope and principal valuer at Monmouthshire County Council.
Vic Cox, who was formerly corporate director of development and planned maintenance, will be taking on the role of director of assets and sustainability at Trivallis.
Ms Attwood joins the 12,000-home landlord “as it embarks on an ambitious development strategy” that focuses on “maximising the use of existing assets and exploring new build opportunities to create more affordable housing”, Trivallis said.
The housing association said Ms Attwood brings experience in delivering “ambitious development programmes and vibrant regeneration schemes” that make use of existing assets and identify viable land for new builds.
Lisa Pinney, executive director of resources at Trivallis, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Louise to the Trivallis team.
“With her leadership, I’m confident in our ability to expand our housing portfolio and enhance our service delivery to the communities we serve.”
Ms Attwood added: “The need for affordable homes has never been greater, and I look forward to working with the team to develop and implement strategies that will meet this demand.”
Trivallis has undergone a reorganisation since its regulatory judgement was placed under review by the Welsh regulator due to a lack of senior team members.
Duncan Forbes took on the top job at Trivallis initially on an interim basis around a month after the association was placed under review in April 2022. He explained to Inside Housing earlier this year how the landlord had turned things around.
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