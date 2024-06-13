Welsh housing association appoints corporate director of development

Ms Attwood has also worked as head of property at disability equality charity Scope and principal valuer at Monmouthshire County Council.

The housing association has hired Louise Attwood, who was previously executive director of property and commercial at Linc Cymru, which completed its merger with Pobl Group in April.

Vic Cox, who was formerly corporate director of development and planned maintenance, will be taking on the role of director of assets and sustainability at Trivallis.

Ms Attwood joins the 12,000-home landlord “as it embarks on an ambitious development strategy” that focuses on “maximising the use of existing assets and exploring new build opportunities to create more affordable housing”, Trivallis said.

The housing association said Ms Attwood brings experience in delivering “ambitious development programmes and vibrant regeneration schemes” that make use of existing assets and identify viable land for new builds.

Lisa Pinney, executive director of resources at Trivallis, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Louise to the Trivallis team.