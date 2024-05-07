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Social landlord Grŵp Cynefin has named a permanent chief executive after asking its former leader to “step aside” last year.
Current interim chief executive Mel Evans, previously director of innovation and growth at Grŵp Cynefin, has taken the role on permanently.
Mr Evans joined the group in 2021 from Clwyd Alyn, where he was a development project manager. He has also worked for Flintshire County Council, Tai Clwyd and Tai Eryri.
In March 2023, the 4,600-home landlord asked its chief executive, Shan Lloyd Williams, and its group director of resources, Bryn Ellis, to step aside “for the time being” following an internal review.
In May, Grŵp Cynefin said Ms Lloyd Williams was stepping down from the role after five years to “focus on projects and personal interests”.
“We are very pleased to confirm Mel as our permanent chief executive. His experience in housing is undisputed and his passion for serving the community is evident,” said Tim Jones, chair of Grŵp Cynefin’s board of management.
Mr Jones said he was confident Mr Evans would “continue to drive forward our innovative approach to housing and community development, our commitment to providing high-quality, low-carbon housing and support services to the communities we serve”.
The social landlord said the role will cover strategic planning and overseeing transformative change, with a focus on supporting sustainable communities and promoting Welsh language and culture.
Grŵp Cynefin, which employs around 300 people, is the only housing association with homes in each of the six counties in North Wales and north Powys.
It provides social housing for rent, intermediate rent and specialist accommodation for people with support needs. It has two subsidiaries that work to help older people repair, adapt and maintain their homes.
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