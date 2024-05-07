Mr Jones said he was confident Mr Evans would “continue to drive forward our innovative approach to housing and community development, our commitment to providing high-quality, low-carbon housing and support services to the communities we serve”.

The social landlord said the role will cover strategic planning and overseeing transformative change, with a focus on supporting sustainable communities and promoting Welsh language and culture.

Grŵp Cynefin, which employs around 300 people, is the only housing association with homes in each of the six counties in North Wales and north Powys.

It provides social housing for rent, intermediate rent and specialist accommodation for people with support needs. It has two subsidiaries that work to help older people repair, adapt and maintain their homes.