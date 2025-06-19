Welsh housing association retains A rating

S&P affirmed the landlord’s long-term issuer credit rating and judged that its rental income from extra properties and “generous” grant funding would offset increased debt and spending for development.

The 6,800-home housing association, based in St Asaph in Denbighshire, is expected to continue to show “fairly stable credit metrics”.

“While we continue to expect the group to ramp up development spend, we consider management maintains the flexibility to adjust its development programme and scale back if pressures arise,” the credit rating agency said.