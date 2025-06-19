Welsh housing association retains A rating

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ClwydAlyn has retained its A credit rating with a stable outlook from S&P.
S&P affirmed the landlord’s long-term issuer credit rating and judged that its rental income from extra properties and “generous” grant funding would offset increased debt and spending for development.
The 6,800-home housing association, based in St Asaph in Denbighshire, is expected to continue to show “fairly stable credit metrics”.
“While we continue to expect the group to ramp up development spend, we consider management maintains the flexibility to adjust its development programme and scale back if pressures arise,” the credit rating agency said.
ClwydAlyn is increasing development “above historical levels”, S&P said, but added that it only commits when funding is secured.
While spending on development is projected to “exceed historical trends”, this will be mitigated by Welsh government grants, which will cover about 65% of development costs.
It expects the landlord’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin to remain at around 20% throughout 2027-28.
The rating agency said it could lower its rating if ClwydAlyn “materially” increased its investment in existing homes or growth ambitions, as this would probably lead to “weaker financial performance and non-sales adjusted EBITDA interest cover”.
An upgrade could occur if the landlord’s management delivers higher-than-expected adjusted EBITDA due to “robust cost management and conservative planning and policies”, S&P said.
Overall, S&P said that even though economic fundamentals for North Wales were “weaker” than elsewhere in the UK, demand for the landlord’s homes should remain “relatively solid”.
S&P said ClwydAlyn’s stock was of good quality, with around 71% of homes having an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C or above.
S&P also affirmed its A rating on the £400m bond issued by PenArian Housing Finance, ClwydAlyn’s funding vehicle.
Sandy Murray, executive director of resources at ClwydAlyn, said: “Confirmation of our A credit rating reflects our ability to meet our long-term financial commitments.
“We’re pleased that S&P Global has recognised our ongoing strengths and strategic direction. And, as we enter into a new five-year period, we are as focused as ever on delivering safe, warm, affordable homes to the communities we work alongside.”
ClwydAlyn recently appointed Ms Murray in the role, alongside Sian Williams as executive director of people, culture and communications.
It also partnered with home life safety brand Aico to launch the Dragon’s Fiery Tale, a book which will be distributed to all of the landlord’s residents as a digital download to teach children vital lessons about fire safety.
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