Welsh housing association secures £20m funding package

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North Wales Housing has agreed a £20m funding package with Principality Building Society which will be put towards delivering affordable homes.
The Welsh housing association said the funding will go towards The Poppies, a housing development north of Wrexham, as well as other projects.
This development was originally intended for open market sale, however, North Wales Housing acquired the properties to provide all 59 homes under affordable tenures. The first nine homes were handed over to residents in January.
The landlord’s acquisition was supported by funding from the Welsh government’s Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme and a £10m social housing grant from Wrexham Council.
At the end of 2024, the Welsh government pledged an extra £81m in capital funding to the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme.
Helena Kirk, chief executive of North Wales Housing, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Principality Commercial to deliver much-needed affordable homes across North Wales.
“This funding enables us to move forward with key developments like The Poppies in Wrexham, helping us provide high-quality, energy-efficient homes for local people at a time of real housing need.”
The landlord has 2,700 homes across North Wales in its portfolio, and aims to deliver 500 new energy-efficient and affordable homes by 2027 across all six counties in the region.
Sarah Lavender, senior relationship manager (affordable housing) at Principality Building Society, said: “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with North Wales Housing.
“As a mutual business, contributing to the development of much-needed affordable housing and making more possible within the communities we serve is something that aligns with our purpose as an organisation. We look forward to continuing this partnership and working to support a fairer society.”
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