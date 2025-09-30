Welsh housing association secures £20m funding package

The Welsh housing association said the funding will go towards The Poppies, a housing development north of Wrexham, as well as other projects.

This development was originally intended for open market sale, however, North Wales Housing acquired the properties to provide all 59 homes under affordable tenures. The first nine homes were handed over to residents in January.

The landlord’s acquisition was supported by funding from the Welsh government’s Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme and a £10m social housing grant from Wrexham Council.