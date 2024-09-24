Welsh housing committee flags untapped role of Development Bank of Wales

But Mr Griffiths pointed out that the DBW has previously reported funding social and affordable housing within multi-tenure residential developments and that the Welsh government had asked the lender to do more in this area.

The DBW did not provide evidence for the inquiry because it claimed it was “not active in the social housing sector”.

In a letter supplied as evidence in the committee’s ongoing inquiry into social housing supply in Wales, John Griffiths, committee chair, asked the DBW if more could be done to increase the proportion of social and affordable housing on the developments it funds.

He also asked what potential there is to expand lending directly to housing associations to fund social housebuilding.

Giles Thorley, chief executive of the DBW, responded that the only way to increase affordable housing “in the context of the private sector would be to improve the commercial viability of such schemes”, following high inflation.

This could be done through influencing the release of more land for SME development at a lower-than-market value, with the requirement that more affordable housing would be built than would be achieved via a Section 106 agreement.

“This is something DBW would welcome involvement with,” Mr Thorley said.

He also suggested that subsidised funding could be offered, potentially via the DBW, to SME developers for building sites with a greater level of affordable housing.

Another option would be for the bank to increase its direct lending to the commercial arms of social landlords.