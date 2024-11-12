Welsh housing minister names head of affordable housing taskforce

The Welsh housing minister has appointed Lee Waters to head up a taskforce that will aim to find ways of providing more homes for social rent #UKhousing

The new taskforce was initially part of former first minister Vaughan Gething’s leadership manifesto.

Mr Waters is the Labour Co-op member of the Senedd for Llanelli.

The affordable housing taskforce will focus on “practical support and action in unlocking and advancing affordable housing developments”, Jayne Bryant, cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said in a statement.

While Jack Sargeant, minister for culture, skills and social partnership, had been slated to chair the taskforce, Ms Bryant said in September that this had not progressed due to the changes in the government.

“The immediate focus will be on short-term actions to expedite delivery of homes in our current build programme,” Ms Bryant said.

These will include looking at opportunities to develop publicly owned sites on a meanwhile basis using modern methods of construction.

The second, longer-term workstream will recommend how “practical system change” can “streamline the delivery of more homes for social rent”.

“I look forward to seeing the progress of this important work and to receiving the insights and outcomes that will help us drive the delivery of much needed affordable homes,” Ms Bryant added.

Matt Dicks, national director of the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru, said it was “really positive” that the government had “initiated this deep dive into the blockages hampering development schemes coming through at the pace and scale required to meet the target”.

“We look forward to supporting Mr Waters in his work, providing him access to the collective expertise and practical experience of our 1,000 members in Wales.”