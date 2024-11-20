Welsh housing minister vows to develop social rent policy that ‘works for Wales’

Welsh housing minister Jayne Bryant said she will create a social rent policy that reflects the key role played by social landlords in the nation #UKhousing

“But we need to develop a policy that works for Wales, a policy that fully captures the significant wide support and services social landlords provide to their tenants,” she told told delegates at the Community Housing Cymru (CHC) annual conference in Cardiff on Monday.

Jayne Bryant, cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said she was “keen to deliver a rent policy that strikes a balance” between making sure social landlords remain financially viable and ensuring rents are affordable for tenants.

Ms Bryant said the future social rent policy is “integral” to delivering on issues such as homelessness. She added that it has to reflect the role of social landlords “as key delivery partners in realising our ambitions to eradicate homelessness and deliver good-quality, energy-efficient homes”.

“I’m committed to ensuring that we take the time to get it right,” Ms Bryant said.

A full consultation on social rent policy will be conducted in summer 2025.

In May, former Welsh housing minister Julie James announced that social landlords would be able to set their own rent increases for 2025-26, extending the Welsh government’s rent and service charge standard for an extra year to the end of March 2026.