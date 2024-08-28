Welsh housing sector bodies publish revised Housing First principles

Cymorth Cymru and the Housing First Wales Network have released revised national principles for the Housing First service #UKhousing

The other principles remain broadly the same, such as offering flexible support for as long as it is needed, the separation of housing management and support, and giving people choice and control over where they live.

This includes people who have experienced repeat homelessness and have experience of trauma, mental health issues or engagement with the criminal justice system, the housing sector organisations said.

The most prominent change is a switch in focus from rough sleeping to providing the service to “people who need it the most”.

Developed in New York in the 1990s, the Housing First approach aims to quickly house people experiencing homelessness while providing support for as long as it is needed.

Cymorth Cymru is the umbrella body for providers of homelessness services, housing-related support and social care services in Wales.

Alex Osmond, Housing First and lived experience manager at Cymorth Cymru, said in a blog post that the review was sparked by an awareness that the focus on rough sleeping could overlook “people who might benefit from Housing First”.

He gave the examples that women are less likely to sleep rough and that rough sleeping numbers vary in different parts of Wales.

The Housing First Network agreed to review the principles in 2023. It established a task and finish group to scrutinise them and engaged with people who have used Housing First.

A ‘discussion, context and good practice’ document noted that “defining for whom the Housing First model works most effectively is difficult”.