Welsh housing sector welcomes new first minister

Former health secretary Ms Morgan has been elected leader of Welsh Labour after Vaughan Gething resigned last month.

She was the only candidate and stood on a ‘joint unity ticket’ with Huw Irranca-Davies, her deputy first minister.

Matt Dicks, national director of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru, said: “I look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with Welsh government.

“Now is the time to be ambitious and radical by making housing a foundational mission for government, by legislating for the incorporation of the right to adequate housing into Welsh laws.