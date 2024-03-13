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A Welsh housing association has asked 40 households to leave their homes over a risk posed by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Following a survey of some of its properties in the Hirwaun area, Trivallis Housing Association identified issues with the roofs and ceilings connected to RAAC and found one of its homes to have a “critical risk”. Another 40 of the landlord’s homes of a similar design and construction could also be affected.
RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete that is less durable and has a lifespan of around 30 years. Added to this, if water gets into the material, it is susceptible to structural collapse.
Last year, the Department for Education updated its guidance for school buildings known to contain RAAC, advising that they be vacated “unless or until suitable mitigations are in place”.
So far more than 200 educational settings have confirmed the presence of RAAC in their buildings.
In September the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said RAAC is not widespread in the sector but warned that landlords should have mitigation plans in place.
Trivallis, which is based in Pontypridd and owns more than 10,000 homes, said it has RAAC in 60 of its homes on the Gower Estate in Hirwaun. There are another 17 properties on the estate belonging to private owners that are built in the same way.
A spokesperson for the landlord said it puts tenant safety as the “highest priority” and “in order to safeguard tenants”, it has advised everyone in the 40 affected properties to move out of their homes immediately.
Trivallis is finding temporary accommodation for tenants wishing to move out while it surveys their homes and plans what needs to be done to ensure they are safe.
Duncan Forbes, chief executive of Trivallis, said: “We understand that this is frightening and disruptive to those affected, but their safety is our main concern.
“We have a zero tolerance for risks to tenant safety which is why we are advising people to move out of their homes as quickly as possible.
“Trivallis fully understands the gravity of the situation and the impact it has on residents. It is dedicated to addressing the immediate needs of those affected.
“We appreciate the understanding and co-operation of our residents and the community during this challenging time.”
Early this month, Inside Housing reported that hundreds of Aberdeen Council tenants will be moved out of their homes because they contain RAAC.
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