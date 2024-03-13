RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete that is less durable and has a lifespan of around 30 years. Added to this, if water gets into the material, it is susceptible to structural collapse.

Following a survey of some of its properties in the Hirwaun area, Trivallis Housing Association identified issues with the roofs and ceilings connected to RAAC and found one of its homes to have a “critical risk”. Another 40 of the landlord’s homes of a similar design and construction could also be affected.

Last year, the Department for Education updated its guidance for school buildings known to contain RAAC, advising that they be vacated “unless or until suitable mitigations are in place”.

So far more than 200 educational settings have confirmed the presence of RAAC in their buildings.

In September the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said RAAC is not widespread in the sector but warned that landlords should have mitigation plans in place.

Trivallis, which is based in Pontypridd and owns more than 10,000 homes, said it has RAAC in 60 of its homes on the Gower Estate in Hirwaun. There are another 17 properties on the estate belonging to private owners that are built in the same way.