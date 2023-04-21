Welsh landlord appoints new chair

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Welsh housing association Barcud has appointed Alison Thorne as its new group chair.
In a press release, the landlord revealed that Ms Thorne took over from Dafydd Lewis earlier this month. He had held the position since John Jenkins’ departure at the start of the year.
Ms Thorne worked in the retail sector at companies including Mothercare, George at Asda and Otto UK, before founding Atconnect, the recruitment firm.
As a former chair of Chwarae Teg and Wales lead for Women on Boards, Ms Thorne has promoted gender equality.
She is a board member for Sport Wales and governor of Cardiff Metropolitan University, as well as an independent panel member for public appointments for the Welsh government.
Barcud, which manages 4,000 homes, was formed through a merger between Mid-Wales Housing Association and Tai Ceredigion in November 2020.
A statement from the housing association said: “Alison brings valuable knowledge as a very experienced board member and has an exceptional track record in leadership roles.
“Her diverse perspective and solid strategic thinking make her an ideal person to lead our board of directors as we continue to grow and adapt in a rapidly changing industry.
“As we welcome Alison, we are confident that her expertise, guidance and vision will position us for continued success and growth at Barcud.”
The statement thanked Mr Lewis and Mr Jenkins for their “hard work and leadership”.
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