Welsh landlord appoints new chief executive

Cynon Taf Community Housing Group (CTCHG) has appointed Auriol Miller as its new chief executive following what it described as “an extensive recruitment process” and more than 60 expressions of interest in the role.

Ms Miller joins CTCHG from the Institute of Welsh Affairs, where she led the thinktank for seven years.

She will lead the association’s more than 100 staff as they deliver its services and support CTCHG’s communities.

This includes exploring how the landlord can deliver on its target to be carbon neutral by 2040.

Speaking of her appointment, Ms Miller said: “I’m delighted to be joining Cynon Taf Community Housing Group as CEO. It will be a privilege to lead such a strong values-based anchor organisation doing vital work in the local community.