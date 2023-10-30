Welsh landlord appoints new chief executive

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A housing association in Wales has appointed a new chief executive.
Cynon Taf Community Housing Group (CTCHG) has appointed Auriol Miller as its new chief executive following what it described as “an extensive recruitment process” and more than 60 expressions of interest in the role.
Ms Miller joins CTCHG from the Institute of Welsh Affairs, where she led the thinktank for seven years.
She will lead the association’s more than 100 staff as they deliver its services and support CTCHG’s communities.
This includes exploring how the landlord can deliver on its target to be carbon neutral by 2040.
Speaking of her appointment, Ms Miller said: “I’m delighted to be joining Cynon Taf Community Housing Group as CEO. It will be a privilege to lead such a strong values-based anchor organisation doing vital work in the local community.
“Housing is one of the key issues of our time and tackling the huge challenges and impacts of climate change, as well as inequalities, can only be done hand-in-hand with the community whom we serve.”
Following a handover period, Ms Miller will begin her new role in February next year.
CTCHG is responsible for more than 1,900 homes across the valley and consists of three organisations: Cynon Tâf Housing, Cwm Taf Care & Repair, and Down To Zero.
John Chown, chair of the board at CTCHG, said: “As a board, we are absolutely delighted to welcome Auriol to the organisation.
“Her experience, leadership skills and extensive network will not only bring stability to the group, but we will look forward to working with her and the senior leadership team once in post to explore new opportunities, as well as continue to deliver against our corporate priorities.”
Mr Chown also thanked Kath Palmer for stepping into the top job on an interim basis and will step aside after the handover period ends to become vice-chair at the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.
Ms Palmer said: “It has been a pleasure to lead Cynon Taf Community Housing Group over the last year. There has been some significant change in that time, including the implementation of Renting Homes (Wales) Act, and the ongoing commitment of the staff has been incredible.
“They continue to deliver excellent services and support our communities to reach their potential. I wish Auriol the best of luck in taking on the role as chief executive.”
Last week, social housing landlords in Wales learned they will be able to increase rents by a maximum of 6.7% from April next year, after a fresh intervention by the country’s devolved administration.
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