Welsh landlord becomes latest to leave Social Housing Pension Scheme

According to an update on the website of TPT Retirement Solutions, the provider that manages SHPS, the Wales & West Housing Group Pension Plan was established with effect from 1 April 2022, following a bulk transfer from SHPS.

Wales & West Housing said that the main reason for the transfer was so that it could have more control over the costs and risks associated with its defined benefit pension promises and improve the security of members’ benefits.

"For example, we are making an additional contribution to the new scheme to improve the funding level and therefore the security of members’ benefits," a spokesperson said.

The landlord, which owns 12,000 homes across 15 local authority areas in Wales, appears to be the first association to leave the scheme since The Guinness Partnership left in July last year.

Guinness’ exit, which the landlord said would allow it to have greater influence over investments, followed the departure of a number of other large housing associations from SHPS in recent years, including Bromford, Clarion, Radian (now Abri) and Sanctuary.