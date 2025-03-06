Welsh landlord launches children’s book on fire safety

ClwydAlyn has partnered with home life safety brand Aico to launch the Dragon’s Fiery Tale book, which will be distributed to all of the landlord’s residents as a digital download.

The story follows young dragon Spark and brothers Arthur and Seth as they learn how to keep themselves safe from fire hazards.

Launched on World Book Day, key messages in the book include fire prevention, the importance of testing smoke alarms regularly, emergency fire protocol, planning an escape route, the importance of turning appliances off at night and more.