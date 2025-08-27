Welsh landlord reveals £42m development deal with house builder

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Housing association Valleys to Coast has revealed a £42m development agreement with a major house builder.
The Welsh landlord’s partnership with Avant Homes South Wales will lead to the construction of 194 affordable homes in the Bridgend County town of Maesteg.
The new development, which will be built on the 16-acre plot of the former Ewenny Road industrial estate, is one of the largest redevelopment and regeneration projects in the region.
It marks both the inaugural deal between Valleys to Coast and Avant Homes South Wales, as well as the first since the house builder launched in Wales in 2024.
The new homes will comprise a mixture of one-bedroom flats and two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached properties.
At least 108 will be carbon free, built to Welsh Development Quality Requirements with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band A. The remaining properties will achieve an EPC B rating.
Avant Homes South Wales is expected to submit a reserved matters application for the plot, which currently has outline planning permission, later this month. It is hoped work will begin in March, with the first residents moving in as early as December 2026.
Bridgend County Borough Council previously utilised Cardiff Capital Region funding to remediate the brownfield site to allow the new homes to be built.
Valleys to Coast made four new appointments to its leadership team at the start of this year.
Martin Smith, managing director of Avant Homes South Wales, said: “This deal is an excellent example of effective collaborative working between Bridgend County Borough Council, Cardiff Capital Region, Valleys to Coast and ourselves.
“Its successful conclusion enables the provision of more quality new homes for the South Wales Valleys in a development that will create a thriving new community within Maesteg.
“This is a landmark deal for Avant Homes South Wales, with it being our first one with Valleys to Coast, and our first in Wales.
“We have a highly capable and ambitious local team in our business, who are proud to be playing their part in delivering this exciting and essential regeneration project.”
Mr Smith said the firm was in advanced discussions on a number of other deals for affordable new homes throughout South Wales.
For the year that ended on 30 June, the Avant Homes Group delivered 1,659 completions.
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