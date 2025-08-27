Welsh landlord reveals £42m development deal with house builder

The Welsh landlord’s partnership with Avant Homes South Wales will lead to the construction of 194 affordable homes in the Bridgend County town of Maesteg.

The new development, which will be built on the 16-acre plot of the former Ewenny Road industrial estate, is one of the largest redevelopment and regeneration projects in the region.

It marks both the inaugural deal between Valleys to Coast and Avant Homes South Wales, as well as the first since the house builder launched in Wales in 2024.