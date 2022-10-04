Welsh landlord reveals multimillion-pound plans to regenerate 2,000-home community

Pobl announced the masterplan for the Penderi ward, which will see the landlord work with Swansea Council on the scheme to target around 2,000 homes.

The association, which won more than 13,500 homes, said that more than 350 local households had taken part in a consultation about the regeneration plans, which will be based around seven main objectives.

These include improving the local landscape and ecology, diversifying local transport options and building new homes and community facilities.

Pobl said it would also be focusing on encouraging active citizenship, building economic resilience through new job opportunities, and working to improve energy-efficiency measures.