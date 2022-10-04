Welsh landlord reveals multimillion-pound plans to regenerate 2,000-home community

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The largest housing association in Wales has unveiled plans to regenerate a north Swansea ward that includes thousands of social homes.
Pobl announced the masterplan for the Penderi ward, which will see the landlord work with Swansea Council on the scheme to target around 2,000 homes.
The association, which won more than 13,500 homes, said that more than 350 local households had taken part in a consultation about the regeneration plans, which will be based around seven main objectives.
These include improving the local landscape and ecology, diversifying local transport options and building new homes and community facilities.
Pobl said it would also be focusing on encouraging active citizenship, building economic resilience through new job opportunities, and working to improve energy-efficiency measures.
The association has already begun work on a 650-home retrofit scheme in the area, which will see homes equipped with solar panels, in what Pobl described as the largest project of its kind in the UK.
The retrofit project is supported by £3.5m EU funds from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), via the Welsh government, and will see the community generate as much as 60% of residents’ total electricity requirements. This will help reduce bills and cutting carbon emissions by as much 350 tonnes per year.
Amanda Davies, chief executive of Pobl, said the association is “absolutely committed to building and investing in communities where people thrive, designing and regenerating to create homes and spaces where people can live, work and play”.
She added: “We have a long and proud history in the Penderi area, and this regeneration plan is about giving power back to local people to strengthen their community and build on what already exists.”
Andrea Lewis, cabinet member for climate change and service transformation and deputy leader of Swansea Council, said the regeneration scheme “aims to transform lives in Penderi, benefiting householders and the community for years to come”.
She also said she was pleased that residents had been “at the heart” of developing plans.
Ms Lewis added: “It was important to us that they feel it’s their community and a project they can take pride in.
“Swansea Council has been leading the way in Wales in using the latest technology to build a new generation of homes with extremely high levels of energy efficiency – which is good for household bills and good for the environment too.
“We’re delighted to be partners with Pobl building a better future for Penderi.”
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