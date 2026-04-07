Welsh landlord secures £65m refinancing package from major bank

Based in North Wales, the landlord struck the deal with NatWest to accelerate the delivery of new social rent homes.

Adra is the first Welsh housing association to complete on NatWest’s new social loan product.

The deal includes the extension of sustainability-linked metrics to Adra’s term loan that ties financing more closely to environmental and social outcomes.

Much of the new development is expected to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band A.