Welsh landlord secures £50m loan 

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The largest housing association in Wales has secured a £50m loan to help realise its ambition to build 10,000 new homes by 2030.
Pobl said the funding from Principality Commercial demonstrates the lender’s commitment to supporting the construction of quality affordable and sustainable houses.
The finance will also aid the landlord’s ambition to build 10,000 new energy-efficient affordable homes across Wales by 2030.
Pobl said the properties will be built with the latest green technology and building materials, in line with the association’s net-zero standard.
The homes will be a mixture of affordable rented, market sales and shared ownership, which Pobl said would help more people into the homes they desire in places where they want to live.
Amanda Davies, chief executive of Pobl, said: “Demand for quality, affordable homes in Wales is high and will only continue to grow, so we are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from Principality, which will help Pobl towards our ambition of creating 10,000 new homes this decade.
“We are making an energy-efficient home and a great place to live the new normal, building and investing in beautiful places where people and communities thrive and are proud to call home.”
Julie-Ann Haines, chief executive of Principality Building Society, said: “Helping more individuals to get a place to call home is a key focus for our business, and we’re looking forward to working with Pobl, who share our vision of creating high-quality homes where people can flourish, whilst keeping a focus on sustainable materials and energy to protect the environment.”
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