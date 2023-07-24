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Welsh landlord takes on new approach to tackle overcrowding as part of £30m development plans

News24.07.23by Stephen Delahunty

A Cardiff-based housing provider has revealed how its new “multi-directional approach” to overcrowding is helping it tackle what is a growing issue for housing providers across Wales.

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LinkedIn IHA Cardiff-based housing provider has revealed how its new “multi-directional approach” to overcrowding is helping it tackle what is a growing issue for housing providers across Wales #UKhousing

Having identified that one in 20 of its residents currently need to move, last year Taff Housing began taking what it described as an “innovative and new approach” to tackle overcrowding among its residents.

The 1,500-home landlord said its approach is aimed at easing the pressure of overcrowding, while safeguarding residents’ health and well-being with a range of creative, practical and flexible solutions to find them more suitable properties.

Each month, Cardiff Council alone receives 400 new applications from individuals and families desperate to live in better homes. Meaning overcrowding is an ever-growing issue for housing providers across Wales.

The issue often arises because families are growing more rapidly than larger homes are available, either due to the birth of more children or families moving in together to ease their daily cost of living.

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Overcrowding also brings psychological distress, reported among 24% of people by The Health Foundation, with poorer quality of housing with greater prevalence of rising damp and mould issues.

As a result, Taff has completed eight loft conversions since 2022, expanding the available space and providing much needed extra facilities such as bathrooms and bedrooms to tenants’ homes.

During the pandemic, Fatima, her husband and two children had to accommodate two more family members: one who had come from abroad to study and an older relative with mobility issues.

“The pandemic has been tough on my family and while I want to do what I can to support them, I was limited in resources and space to achieve this. Now, I can support those I love, and my daughter has more space to play and learn. It’s a blessing.”

In addition, Taff has also been expanding existing properties by converting houses split into flats back into family homes, finding alternative accommodation for adult family members, and encouraging households with more bedrooms than residents to downsize.

It is also renovating and refurbishing derelict and disused properties across the city and developing new homes.

The new approach is all part of its plan to invest £30m in the development of new high-quality affordable homes, as part of a five-year plan.

Rhodri Thomas, head of housing and communities at Taff Housing, said: “There is no single solution to ending the housing crisis, which is why we have tried to think outside the box and adopted a multi-directional approach to handling the overcrowding problem.

“Moving people out of an overcrowded house is not as simple as it sounds. It comes with a whole abundance of challenges. Sometimes there simply isn’t a home available to accommodate a larger family, or residents don’t want to move out of the area they are currently in due to family, school, travel and work arrangements.

“We are very aware that cramped living conditions can have a detrimental impact on families, negatively affecting children’s education and causing depression, stress and anxiety, so we aim to act quickly and deliver the best possible result in the shortest period of time.”

Mr Thomas added that he wants to encourage residents to come forward and have those discussions about solving overcrowding earlier so that such potential solutions can be found as soon as possible.

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