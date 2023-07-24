Welsh landlord takes on new approach to tackle overcrowding as part of £30m development plans

Having identified that one in 20 of its residents currently need to move, last year Taff Housing began taking what it described as an “innovative and new approach” to tackle overcrowding among its residents.

The 1,500-home landlord said its approach is aimed at easing the pressure of overcrowding, while safeguarding residents’ health and well-being with a range of creative, practical and flexible solutions to find them more suitable properties.

Each month, Cardiff Council alone receives 400 new applications from individuals and families desperate to live in better homes. Meaning overcrowding is an ever-growing issue for housing providers across Wales.

The issue often arises because families are growing more rapidly than larger homes are available, either due to the birth of more children or families moving in together to ease their daily cost of living.