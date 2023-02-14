Welsh landlord targets 50% reduction in energy bills with solar technology retrofit

Wales & West Housing has announced that the project will connect 24 flats to lower-cost solar energy at Odet Court in Cardiff, with the potential to meet 55% to 75% of each flat’s electricity demand.

This is alongside an estimated electricity bill saving of around 50%.

The project has been funded by the Welsh government as part of its Optimised RetroFit Programme, which climate change minister Julie James has described it as “an exciting first of its kind project for Wales and exactly the type of thinking we need to see within the housing sector”.

She added: “At a time when costs are rising, improving the energy efficiency of homes will not only help us to deal with the climate emergency but also help families through the cost of living crisis.”