Welsh landlord targets investment in new and existing stock after £100m restructure

Caredig, which manages around 3,000 homes in South West Wales, has undertaken a series of transactions to transform its treasury portfolio as part of the restructure.

This includes arranging a new 25-year, £26m fixed-rate facility from Principality to refinance existing shorter-dated and more-restrictive debt.

This is alongside a new £20m revolving credit facility that has been arranged with Santander. A further £50m of existing funding has been restructured with more-flexible covenants and controls.