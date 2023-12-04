Welsh landlords enter merger talks to create 10,000-home association

The housing associations hope a merger will increase their capacity for growth and resilience, as well as improve the quality of existing stock and services by combining resources and expertise.

In an update on its website, Coastal Housing Group said it had entered merger talks with RHA Wales with the aim of being “in the strongest position to meet the challenges and expectations for housing associations in the coming years”.

Swansea-based Coastal, which owns and manages around 6,000 homes, believes a merger will maintain and improve the quality of homes and services to residents.

It also aims to be an employer of choice, better able to recruit and retain talented, skilled colleagues.

The landlord said: “We’re pleased to share that we’ve started talking to our friends at RHA Wales about merging to form a new organisation.

“We want to create a 10,000-home organisation for the future; one which constantly raises the bar to deliver improved services and homes for residents.