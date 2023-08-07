The Get into Housing programme is being continued by Cardiff Community Housing Association, alongside Cadwyn, Hafod, United Welsh, Linc Cymru, Wales & West Housing and Taff Housing.

The scheme also has support from Principality Building Society.

The housing associations will offer a 16-week paid work placement across various departments, with the aim of removing barriers and increasing diversity in the housing sector.

Participants must be over 18, living in South Wales, from a diverse background and unemployed.

Job opportunities can include roles in finance, customer services and housing, community regeneration, development, and more.