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A group of Welsh housing associations have opened a diversity recruitment programme for a second year.
The Get into Housing programme is being continued by Cardiff Community Housing Association, alongside Cadwyn, Hafod, United Welsh, Linc Cymru, Wales & West Housing and Taff Housing.
The scheme also has support from Principality Building Society.
The housing associations will offer a 16-week paid work placement across various departments, with the aim of removing barriers and increasing diversity in the housing sector.
Participants must be over 18, living in South Wales, from a diverse background and unemployed.
Job opportunities can include roles in finance, customer services and housing, community regeneration, development, and more.
Participants will be paid the real living wage during their time on the project and will be placed with a mentor who will support them throughout.
The programme aims to improve candidates’ CVs, hone their skills and allow them to explore a career in the housing sector.
The first year of the programme saw 40 candidates take part, with 75% going on to secure permanent positions, while others have been able to use the support of mentors to aid their future job search.
Marion Garvey, 46, took part in the first Get into Housing programme, and secured a permanent position at United Welsh at the end of her placement.
She said: “The experience I had while working for the homelessness team was priceless. I was also assigned a mentor, who was always available to offer advice and support.”
She continued: “I’m now a full-time project worker at a homeless hostel. Following the Get into Housing programme, I am so much more confident, I believe I can do something bigger and stand up for vulnerable people.”
Afshan Iqbal, project manager for Get into Housing, said: “Through this programme, we are reaffirming our commitment as a housing sector to foster greater diversity and inclusion, with a shared goal to ensure that our teams accurately represent the vibrant communities we proudly serve.”
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