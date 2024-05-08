Welsh landlords progress merger with key appointments

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Two Welsh housing associations undergoing a merger have made key appointments to their planned successor organisation.
Coastal Housing Group and RHA said they have “reached a significant milestone” in the tie-up after they named the first executive and non-executive appointments for the merged provider.
Peter Hughes has been appointed as chair designate and Patrick Hoare as vice-chair designate of the new organisation, which will own around 10,000 homes.
They are currently the chairs of RHA and Coastal respectively, so will bring “lots of relevant experience”, Coastal said.
Debbie Green, the current chief executive of Coastal, has been appointed as group chief executive designate of the new organisation.
Meanwhile, Luke Takeuchi, the current chief executive of RHA, has been appointed as deputy chief executive designate.
Ms Green and Mr Takeuchi will also become members of the new organisation’s board of management.
Having these leadership roles in place will “ensure both a smooth transition at point of merger and strong succession planning”, Coastal said.
The two landlords entered merger talks in December 2023, saying a partnership would help increase their capacity for growth and resilience.
Swansea-based Coastal, which owns and manages around 6,000 homes, believes a merger will maintain and improve the quality of homes and services to residents.
It also aims to be an employer of choice, better able to recruit and retain talented, skilled colleagues.
At the time, the landlord said: “We want to create a 10,000-home organisation for the future; one which constantly raises the bar to deliver improved services and homes for residents.”
This latest tie-up in Wales follows Newport-based Pobl Group’s merger with Cardiff-based Linc Cymru, which completed in April.
It means the largest housing association in Wales now has a portfolio of 23,000 homes.
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