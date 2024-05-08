Welsh landlords progress merger with key appointments

Coastal Housing Group and RHA said they have “reached a significant milestone” in the tie-up after they named the first executive and non-executive appointments for the merged provider.

Peter Hughes has been appointed as chair designate and Patrick Hoare as vice-chair designate of the new organisation, which will own around 10,000 homes.

They are currently the chairs of RHA and Coastal respectively, so will bring “lots of relevant experience”, Coastal said.