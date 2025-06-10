Welsh landlords reveal rebrand after merger 

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Pobl Group and Linc Cymru will rebrand following news of their merger last year.
The two Welsh housing associations formally came together to create an expanded landlord that will manage more than 23,000 homes in April last year.
Today, they confirmed their new name, Codi Group, which will be formally adopted on 1 January 2026.
The landlords explained that by choosing Codi (the Welsh word for rise), they aim to recognise the deep-rooted identity of the new group, and its desire to meet the expectations of customers and the opportunities that lie ahead.
Scott Sanders, group chief executive of Pobl, said: “I am proud to introduce Codi Group, a name that reflects our purpose and our Welsh roots.
“When we merged in 2024, we said that the opportunity presented us with the chance to create a fresh outlook, and ambition, aligned to the needs of the communities we work with.
“Over the last year, listening to the voices of our customers and colleagues, we have collectively started to shape how we look, what we do and who we are.
“Now, it’s time for us to become Codi Group, a single organisation shaped by shared values, a unified purpose and a commitment to doing more for our customers and colleagues.
“At a time when change is happening faster than ever, integrating as one team with one mission creates a stronger, more resilient, future-ready organisation deeply connected to its local communities.
“We are excited about the future and the opportunity we now have, building more of the quality affordable homes that Wales needs and delivering more, and better, services for our customers, in the communities where they live.”
The merged group will manage close to 25,000 homes, and provide care and support services to almost 17,000 individuals.
It also has ambitious plans to deliver more than 4,500 new homes over the next five years.
Codi promises a mission of “shared ambition” that will “build the foundations for a better future”. This will be delivered through core values that include being “compassionate in everything we do” and “authentic in our interactions”.
There have been a number of mergers in Wales over the past 12 months.
In April, Melin Homes and Newport City Homes merged to form Hedyn, becoming the country’s second-largest housing provider.
Around three months before that, Coastal Housing Group and RHA Wales came together to create Beacon Cymru Group.
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