Welsh landlords reveal rebrand after merger 

The two Welsh housing associations formally came together to create an expanded landlord that will manage more than 23,000 homes in April last year.

Today, they confirmed their new name, Codi Group, which will be formally adopted on 1 January 2026.

The landlords explained that by choosing Codi (the Welsh word for rise), they aim to recognise the deep-rooted identity of the new group, and its desire to meet the expectations of customers and the opportunities that lie ahead.