Welsh landlords risk fine under new electrical safety legislation

The new legislation will require landlords to appoint a registered electrician to carry out more regular safety checks and risk being fined tens of thousands of pounds if they breach the new rules.

It will come into force in July as part of the government’s Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016, which was passed more than five years ago. On Friday, the Welsh government announced that the act would finally be made law, with climate change minister Julie James admitting that the act “had taken longer than expected to implement”.

The act includes a number of major changes to rental law in Wales, such as increasing the notice period that landlords must give when issuing no-fault evictions from two to six months.

The law will also require the electrical installation of the property to be inspected by a competent person every five years.