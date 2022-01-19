Welsh landlords risk fine under new electrical safety legislation

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Under mandatory plans being introduced by the Welsh government, private landlords will be required to complete electrical safety checks on their properties every five years.
The new legislation will require landlords to appoint a registered electrician to carry out more regular safety checks and risk being fined tens of thousands of pounds if they breach the new rules.
It will come into force in July as part of the government’s Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016, which was passed more than five years ago. On Friday, the Welsh government announced that the act would finally be made law, with climate change minister Julie James admitting that the act “had taken longer than expected to implement”.
The act includes a number of major changes to rental law in Wales, such as increasing the notice period that landlords must give when issuing no-fault evictions from two to six months.
The law will also require the electrical installation of the property to be inspected by a competent person every five years.
This will result in a condition report on the property being issued to the landlord confirming that the electrical installation is safe for continued use and identifying whether remedial work is necessary.
The periodic inspection and testing check aims to highlight a number of electric shock risks and fire hazards, including overloaded equipment and defective installation work.
Failure to comply with these new requirements will see properties deemed unfit for human habitation and fines of up to £30,000 imposed.
Consumer safety charity Electrical Safety First said it has long campaigned for these checks to be adopted by the Welsh government after it helped their introduction in England in 2020.
Safety checks in Scotland were already in place for both the private rented sector and social rented sector.
Lesley Rudd, chief executive of Electrical Safety First, said: “We are delighted to see Wales adopt better protections for tenants that will help ensure they are kept safe from dangerous electrics in the home.
“The law will not only better protect renters in Wales, but also contribute to raising awareness of the need to better maintain housing across the country. We look forward to working closely with the Welsh to ensure the successful implementation of the new regulations.”
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