Welsh member bodies welcome £14m top-up for government retrofit scheme

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The Welsh government has added an extra £14.1m to the social housing retrofit scheme, a move welcomed by landlords, which brings the total invested in the initiative this year to over £100m.
The Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP), which launched in 2020, provides grant funding for housing associations and councils to pay for upgrades such as heat pumps and solar panels.
Since it was introduced the scheme has funded 31,000 projects, according to the Welsh government. The new funding, announced this week, means Wales’ devolved administration has invested £107.1m in the ORP this year.
Welsh cabinet secretary Jayne Bryant said the extra funding “demonstrates our commitment to helping social landlords” while “tackling fuel poverty and climate change and supporting the creation of green jobs”.
However, last month the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru warned there is a 75% funding gap between the investment needed to decarbonise Wales’ social housing stock and government funding.
Part of the aim of the ORP is to help landlords meet the new Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS), which came into effect last year. It replaced a previous standard which had been in place since 2002.
The WHQS requires social landlords to aim to achieve Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band A for each property, but this will be accomplished through a series of smaller goals, starting with EPC Band C by 2029.
Last year, the Welsh government published a strategy setting out its plans to decarbonise how homes are heated as part of its net zero commitments.
CIH Cymru said it welcomes this extra investment to make existing homes more sustainable and more energy efficient, which will also help tackle rising levels of fuel poverty in Wales.
The trade body added: “Wales has the oldest housing stock in Europe, so the task of making it more sustainable is a sizeable one.
“Research undertaken by the New Economics Foundation, on behalf of the Future Generations Commissioner five years ago, outlined that the total investment needed to decarbonise our social housing stock in Wales would be £5.52bn over a 10-year period, with an estimated funding gap of £2.7bn at the time the report was published.
“The cost has only increased due to inflationary pressures on the supply chain. So while the Welsh government are to be commended for investing more in the ORP, a significant increase in funding is needed if we are to meet our shared ambition around making all our homes in Wales more sustainable.
“In our Plan for Housing in Wales manifesto, which we have published ahead of next year’s Senedd elections, we call on the next Welsh government to commit to long-term funding certainty for our social landlords to decarbonise their homes.”
Community Housing Cymru said: “Additional funding for the ORP for this financial year will help housing associations do more to make sure homes are warm and energy efficient.
“But to make sure all homes are efficient to heat we need a long-term solution. It’s time for a bold, deliverable plan to end Wales’ housing emergency, that commits to multi-year funding and explores innovative finance options for decarbonisation at pace.”
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