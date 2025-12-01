Welsh member bodies welcome £14m top-up for government retrofit scheme

The Welsh government has added an extra £14.1m to the scheme, a move welcomed by social landlords, which brings the total invested in the initiative this year to over £100m #UKhousing

Welsh cabinet secretary Jayne Bryant said the extra funding “demonstrates our commitment to helping social landlords” while “tackling fuel poverty and climate change and supporting the creation of green jobs”.

Since it was introduced the scheme has funded 31,000 projects, according to the Welsh government. The new funding, announced this week, means Wales’ devolved administration has invested £107.1m in the ORP this year.

The Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP), which launched in 2020, provides grant funding for housing associations and councils to pay for upgrades such as heat pumps and solar panels.

However, last month the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru warned there is a 75% funding gap between the investment needed to decarbonise Wales’ social housing stock and government funding.

Part of the aim of the ORP is to help landlords meet the new Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS), which came into effect last year. It replaced a previous standard which had been in place since 2002.

The WHQS requires social landlords to aim to achieve Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band A for each property, but this will be accomplished through a series of smaller goals, starting with EPC Band C by 2029.

Last year, the Welsh government published a strategy setting out its plans to decarbonise how homes are heated as part of its net zero commitments.

CIH Cymru said it welcomes this extra investment to make existing homes more sustainable and more energy efficient, which will also help tackle rising levels of fuel poverty in Wales.