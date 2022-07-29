Welsh minister reveals £65m plan to bring more than 1,000 additional homes into use

The plans are aimed at giving local authorities and social landlords the chance to create much-needed extra housing capacity across Wales #UKhousing

It is hoped it will bring more than 1,000 additional homes into use over the next 18 months. According to the government, almost half will be long-term or permanent homes, with the others offering good-quality homes suitable for use by individuals and families for a number of years.

Local authorities and associations will be able to use the funding to bring unused and mothballed properties that would otherwise not be relet back into use as homes for individuals and families.

They will be able to remodel accommodation, convert buildings into good-quality accommodation, and use MMC as a medium-term form of housing on some sites as they are developed for permanent housing.

“Our ambition is for everyone to have a safe, suitable, permanent home, but our housing system is under significant pressure, that’s why we are building more social homes,” Ms James said.

“Where people are in hotel or B&B-based temporary accommodation, in particular, it can be difficult for them to move on with their lives. We need more high-quality interim accommodation options – places they can call their own – to allow people to get on with their lives, while we support them to find a permanent home.