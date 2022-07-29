Welsh minister reveals £65m plan to bring more than 1,000 additional homes into use

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The Welsh government will refurbish and reconfigure a number of buildings as part of a £65m plan to create 1,000 new homes for those living in temporary accommodation.
The spending announced by Julie James, the Welsh climate change minister, today will fund the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP).
The programme supports a wide range of projects by local authorities and social landlords to create much-needed extra housing capacity across Wales.
It is hoped it will bring more than 1,000 additional homes into use over the next 18 months. According to the government, almost half will be long-term or permanent homes, with the others offering good-quality homes suitable for use by individuals and families for a number of years.
The plans include use of modern methods of construction (MMC) homes, refurbishments and reconfiguring existing buildings.
Local authorities and associations will be able to use the funding to bring unused and mothballed properties that would otherwise not be relet back into use as homes for individuals and families.
They will be able to remodel accommodation, convert buildings into good-quality accommodation, and use MMC as a medium-term form of housing on some sites as they are developed for permanent housing.
“Our ambition is for everyone to have a safe, suitable, permanent home, but our housing system is under significant pressure, that’s why we are building more social homes,” Ms James said.
“Where people are in hotel or B&B-based temporary accommodation, in particular, it can be difficult for them to move on with their lives. We need more high-quality interim accommodation options – places they can call their own – to allow people to get on with their lives, while we support them to find a permanent home.
“I am making up to £65m of capital funding available to support a range of initiatives by our local authorities and registered social landlords to help ensure even more people have a place to call home.
“These projects will provide much-needed, good-quality accommodation to help ease the pressure on housing services in the medium term.
“This work will complement what we are already doing to build 20,000 more low-carbon, permanent social homes this Senedd term.”
Earlier this month, developers in Wales were warned that they face consequences if they do not sign up to the government’s pact to remediate buildings with fire safety issues by the end of July.
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