Welsh pension fund and investment manager target social housing with launch of £51m fund

Swansea Council and Newcore Capital said they launched the fund to focus on delivering positive social outcomes for the area, as well as strong financial returns for investors.

The Newcore Swansea Social Infrastructure Partnership (NSSIP) is a limited partnership, with the council investing as the administering authority of the £3.6bn City and County of Swansea Pension Fund.

Newcore Capital has been named general partner and will manage the fund, targeting value-add and core-plus investments, which are typically moderate, rather than low, risk.