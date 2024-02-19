Welsh politicians launch inquiry into social housing supply

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Concerns over social housing supply in Wales are to come under the spotlight after a cross-party committee of Senedd members launched an inquiry into the issue.
The Welsh parliament’s Local Government and Housing Committee today issued a call for evidence as part of a consultation related to the inquiry.
Among the areas the six-strong committee will look at is the devolved administration’s target to build 20,000 low-carbon social homes in the current Senedd term, covering 2021 to 2026.
In the first two years, 5,775 homes were delivered, according to official figures.
Julie James, minister for climate change, who is responsible for housing, admitted in 2022 that the target was “hanging by a thread”. She blamed the state of the wider economy and problems facing the construction sector.
The committee will also look at the challenges faced by social landlords in increasing supply, plus how housing standards and decarbonisation are affecting the delivery of new social homes.
Other topics will include the impact of planning issues on building social homes, and if there is capacity in the Welsh construction sector to build low-carbon social homes.
Writing for Inside Housing last week, Janet Finch-Saunders, the Welsh shadow climate change minister, argued that the country’s current Labour government had an “atrocious record” overall on housing.
Once the committee has received evidence, it will publish a report.
The deadline for submissions is 19 April.
It comes as the ballot opened today in the contest to become Welsh Labour’s next leader and its next first minister, to replace Mark Drakeford.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “We are working hard to increase the number of affordable homes and are investing more money than ever before to deliver more homes for an affordable social rent.
“In the first four years of this Senedd term, we have allocated a record £1.2bn to social housing.”
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