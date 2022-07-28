Welsh private rented sector needs to plug 98% funding gap to reach net zero by 2050

The research by Tyfu Tai Cymru, part of the Chartered Institute for Housing (CIH) Cymru, revealed an 89% funding shortfall to reach energy performance certificate (EPC) band C in the Welsh PRS, which rises to 98% when measured against 2050 net-zero targets.

The report was authored by the Severn Wye Energy Agency, Sero and Dr Donal Brown, a research fellow at the University of Sussex and sustainability director at the Sustainable Design Collective.

It looked at the technical and behavioural solutions needed to meet the targets for decarbonisation and reduce fuel poverty for tenants in the PRS in Wales.

The report assumes that the current Warm Homes Programme will continue throughout the next decade, and concludes that most funding will need to come from landlords and other forms of private financing.