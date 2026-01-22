Welsh quality standards hinder new social housing supply, Senedd hears

Sector leaders have called for more pragmatism from the Welsh government on the housing quality standards, which they said can hinder landlords’ development plans #UKhousing

When asked whether there are policies standing in the way of new social housing supply, Ms Williams told the committee: “If we continue to dilute our delivery in terms of trying to meet other objectives, we are not going to hit the targets for new build that we need because we only have a certain amount of resource.”

“Is that really what we should be focusing on when people are homeless and there aren’t enough homes?” she said.

Andrea Williams, deputy leader of Swansea Council, said implementing the second version of the WHQS will cost the local authority an estimated £900m.

During an evidence session of Senedd’s Local Government and Housing Committee on Wednesday 21 January, sector bodies and social housing providers highlighted the impact of policies such as the Welsh Quality Housing Standard (WHQS) on development ambition.

“I don’t disagree with the ambitions of the policies. But what I’d like to see is a timeline in terms of delivery so that we can focus, at this point, on the emergency and the housing crisis, and perhaps look at those when we’re in a better, more positive, stronger position with more social housing that’s been delivered,” she added.

Ms Williams also urged the government to consider the tenant voice when implementing standards in the social housing sector and questioned whether its priority is homes being rated Energy Performance Certificate Band A or to have existing maintenance and repair works completed.

“There are some things in the [WHQS] which… do feel a bit above and beyond, and I think we need to be a bit more pragmatic about what’s actually a priority to make homes better for our residents,” she told the committee.

Clarissa Corbisiero, deputy chief executive and director of policy and external affairs at Community Housing Cymru (CHC), echoed these concerns, telling the committee that the social housing sector is experiencing “huge system change on so many fronts at the moment”.

“Where it all comes to roost is actually in the business planning and the capacity of delivery [for] organisations like housing associations and local authorities,” she said.

Ms Corbisiero urged the government to plan for implementation of regulatory changes and to do so on a phased basis.

“I think our message would be, ‘If you can plan it and phase it, please do that.’ And if you can build in certainty, that really helps,” she added.