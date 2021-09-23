Welsh renters given six-month notice periods until end of year

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Six-month notice periods will remain in place in Wales for the majority of evictions until at least the end of December as ministers choose to extend COVID-related protections.
In a written statement, housing minister Julie James confirmed that the rules extending notice periods, which were due to expire at the end of this month, will now remain in place “during a time when case numbers and hospitalisations are increasing and the virus remains a serious threat to public health”.
As before, the rule will apply to all evictions except for instances where the tenancy is being ended due to anti-social behaviour or domestic violence.
According to an explanatory note published by the Welsh government, “there remains the potential for a significant number of evictions in the private rented sector” in Wales.
“Without a longer period to offer support, address rent arrears, and for landlords and tenants to prepare for potential eviction, local authorities could struggle to meet the demand for temporary accommodation, which could lead to a large number of people potentially sleeping rough,” it said.
Ms James said that the increased notice periods will give renters a longer period of time to seek support for rent arrears, including by applying to the government’s Tenancy Hardship Grant scheme.
The £10m grant scheme was introduced by ministers in June to coincide with the ending of its ban on evictions, which came into force towards the start of the pandemic.
Notice periods in England are set to return to pre-pandemic rules from the start of next month, meaning landlords can give two-month notice periods when serving Section 21 evictions, which do not require a reason for eviction.
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