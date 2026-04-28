Welsh retrofit workforce to dip to meet 25% of demand in next decade, research suggests

The findings come amid an analysis of government workforce data by Community Housing Cymru (CHC), which has made skills training one of its three ‘action plans’ published ahead of next week’s Senedd election in Wales.

Outlining the first part of its plan last week, CHC highlighted how a proposed National Development Corporation could work in Wales.

The latest data showed that the country faces a shortfall of 57,000 core retrofit workers.

Housing association membership body CHC would also like to see the next Welsh government to implement a national construction skills strategy to tackle what it described as a “housing emergency” in the country.