Welsh retrofit workforce to dip to meet 25% of demand in next decade, research suggests

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Wales needs a national construction skills strategy if it is to achieve net zero goals, with labour supply projected to be sufficient to meet only 25% of demand in 10 years’ time.
The findings come amid an analysis of government workforce data by Community Housing Cymru (CHC), which has made skills training one of its three ‘action plans’ published ahead of next week’s Senedd election in Wales.
Outlining the first part of its plan last week, CHC highlighted how a proposed National Development Corporation could work in Wales.
The latest data showed that the country faces a shortfall of 57,000 core retrofit workers.
Housing association membership body CHC would also like to see the next Welsh government to implement a national construction skills strategy to tackle what it described as a “housing emergency” in the country.
This shortfall comes amid what the CHC called a “training gap” between “high-level strategies and implementation”, leaving certain key sub-sectors facing skills shortages.
For example, only 435 new electrical apprentices start training each year, despite a demand of 700 apprentices.
The CHC has made five key recommendations which it believes should feature as part of any new skills strategy.
These include the creation of a regional skills map so trade requirements can be identified by region and the reform of funding cycles so that cash can be organised in three to five-year pipelines.
This would help small and medium-sized enterprises commit to three-year apprenticeship contracts, according to CHC’s proposals.
This could be achieved through the expansion of shared apprenticeship schemes. In addition, accessible pathways and an agile curriculum should also be prioritised to lower the barrier to entry for anyone changing career to construction.
Finally, CHC called for a rebrand of what it described as “green tech” to remove technical jargon such as “decarb” (decarbonisation) or “retrofit” in an effort to “demystify the industry” for students the sector might be looking to recruit.
Shortages of skills and expertise are growing across the UK.
The chair of the Scottish Procurement Alliance’s advisory committee warned earlier this month that a lack of skilled procurement workers is a “major challenge” for the country’s public sector.
The UK government is hoping that changes to apprenticeships will encourage take-up in the construction sector, helping it to achieve its target of building 1.5 million homes by the end of this parliament.
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