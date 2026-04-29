Welsh sector must push for equivalent to English competency standard, CIH leaders say
News29.04.26by Eliza Parr
Welsh housing leaders have called on the sector to push for its own version of the Competence and Conduct Standard being introduced in England.
L-R: Jason Wroe, board member at CIH Cymru; Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH; Jonathan Morris, chair of CIH Cymru; Lucy Bird, commercial manager for housing at Gower College Swansea (picture: Eliza Parr)
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