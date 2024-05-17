Welsh social landlords able to set their own rent increases for 2025-26

Julie James said in a statement on Thursday that she is extending the Welsh government’s rent and service charge standard for an extra year to the end of March 2026.

“This means subject to September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure falling between 0% and 3%, social landlords in Wales will be able to determine their own rent increases for their tenants for 2025-26,” Ms James said.

She said the extension gives social landlords “early notification of the parameters” for rent increases and reassures tenants that support will continue for those in severe financial hardship who engage with their landlords.