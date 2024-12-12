Welsh tenant body leads call to change ‘outdated’ heat pump rules

TPAS Cymru has called on the Welsh government to remove planning red tape, claiming it is preventing tenants from accessing affordable, energy-efficient heating #UKhousing

Air-source heat pumps – which absorb heat from the air – must not be installed within three metres of the boundary of a property to fall within permitted development rights.

“Current regulations, such as the three-metre boundary rule, risk leaving tenants in colder homes with higher energy bills,” the letter said.

In a letter to first minister Eluned Morgan, the tenant voice organisation said the planning rules for heat pumps are “outdated”.

TPAS Cymru said the “complex” planning rules mean tenants in outdated homes are paying higher energy bills and risk missing out on grants from funds such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which covers part of the cost of replacing carbon heating systems with a heat pump.

The letter was co-signed by six other housing, energy and environmental organisations. These are: the Heat Pump Federation, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru, Nesta Cymru, the National Residential Landlords Association, Warm Wales, and Wales Environment Link.

The organisations have called for the three-metre rule to be abolished, the size limits for heat pumps to be adjusted to reflect new technology, and planning red tape to be removed.

David Wilton, chief executive of TPAS Cymru, said: “Planning barriers are not just an inconvenience – they are stopping tenants from living in warm, affordable and energy-efficient homes.

“We have heard from landlords who have had to file dozens of costly and time-consuming planning applications for heat pump installations, further delaying the decarbonisation of homes.”