Welsh tenants entitled to withhold rent after landmark safety court ruling

The decision is a major blow for Coastal Housing Group, Tai Calon Community Housing, Valleys to Coast Housing and Bron Afon Community Housing, which brought the legal action against consenting tenants as a test case.

Consequently, under the Renting Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) (Wales) Regulations 2022, tenants who know they have not been given a report are entitled to withhold their rent.

The High Court in Cardiff concluded that four housing associations had made their homes unfit for human habitation by failing to provide tenants with an electrical condition report (ECR) for their home.

The landlords fear that their non-compliance could open the door to a bill of tens of millions of pounds if tenants are entitled to demand a refund for rent they had already paid. A further hearing in the New Year will determine whether tenants are entitled to their money back.

Lawyers have suggested that there could be widespread failure by Welsh landlords to comply with ECR requirements across both the social and private sectors.

In court, the housing associations argued that despite failing to provide their tenants with physical confirmation of ECRs, their properties were still fit for habitation so rent was payable.

However, in their judgement on Friday 8 November, Justice Griffiths and Judge Jarman sided with the tenants on all the issues in the claim but one, for which they said lacked evidence.

The Welsh government also intervened in the case since it revolved around its recent legislation. It sided with the tenants for most of the issues.

The tenants are now bringing a series of counterclaims, which will be decided in the New Year. These will address what happens to rent they have already paid during the period the judges ruled their homes were uninhabitable.

The value of the counterclaims varies from £1,500 to £3,000 per tenant, which if multiplied across the sector could result in a multimillion-pound bill for landlords.

The tenants want the rent to be paid back to them. In defence, two other housing associations, Wales and West and Trivallis, are claiming that the Welsh government’s legislation is not fit for purpose and breaches the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court will hand down orders in the next few days. These will set out the timetable for counterclaims, while the housing associations have asked for permission to appeal Friday’s ruling.