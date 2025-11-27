We’re already delivering Scotland’s new housing act

Meanwhile, the bill’s homelessness provisions align closely with our values and practice. The requirement for social landlords to have policies supporting tenants at risk of homelessness due to domestic abuse is particularly welcome.

Domestic abuse is a leading cause of homelessness in Scotland, especially for women. We introduced our domestic abuse policy in 2024, supported by comprehensive training that 90% of our colleagues have now completed. We’ve also appointed a specialist domestic abuse business partner.

But policy is only the start. We’re actively providing solutions. Working with Edinburgh City Council through the Scottish government’s acquisitions fund, we’ve secured eight larger family homes in South Queensferry specifically for families who have been homeless or living in temporary accommodation.

For one family we’ve housed – Davie and his two children, who were escaping a domestic abuse situation – this has made an immediate difference.

Davie told us: “My two kids have had such a difficult time, it was a nightmare. But having this place now, it’s just made everyone a million times better. They can settle down and feel safe.”

“As a Scottish housing association within a wider group operating across England, we can share valuable learning”

The bill’s ‘ask and act’ duty is another positive step. This requires public bodies, including social landlords, to identify and act on homelessness risks up to six months in advance.

Our tenancy sustainment framework has operated on this preventative principle for years, working in partnership with councils, third sector agencies and health services to connect customers with the support they need. With a 28% increase in rough sleeping applications and households spending an average of 238 days in temporary accommodation, prevention is crucial – but it only works if there are homes for people to move into.

The bill also includes provisions around Awaab’s Law, with strict timeframes for addressing health hazards such as damp and mould. As a Scottish housing association within a wider group operating across England, we can share valuable learning.

We have been rolling out our response to England’s equivalent legislation from October and have been actively participating in Scottish government working groups to help shape Scotland’s implementation from March 2026.

We do not profess to have all the answers, but there’s value in sharing practical experience about what works on the ground, and this will help ensure timeframes are realistic and requirements are deliverable.

The Housing (Scotland) Bill builds on Scotland’s longstanding commitment to social housing and child poverty reduction. It provides a framework for addressing ongoing challenges while recognising the need for delivery at scale. Our role as housing associations is to turn that framework into reality – delivering homes, supporting vulnerable people and building communities.

We’re demonstrating what’s possible, but we can’t do it alone. Success requires genuine partnership between government, housing associations, local authorities and communities.

Together, we can ensure that every family in Scotland has access to a safe, affordable, permanent home – that’s an ambition worth supporting.

Bryony Willett, director, Home Group Scotland