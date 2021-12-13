‘We’re not stopping’: an interview with the ITV journalist exposing poor housing conditions

Daniel Hewitt explains to Inside Housing’s Grainne Cuffe that ITV heard from thousands of people across the country

“It’s almost trying to paint them as if they’re the problem, rather than actually saying ‘we’ve got a problem that we need to solve at our organisation’.

“Hundreds of people were contacting us from housing associations and councils across the country every single week, leading to thousands.

“During our investigation, we could have run a piece every single night on this,” he explains.

He says one common response has been asking why ITV is not focusing on private landlords, which are allegedly “worse”.

The answer? People “expect better of social housing”, says Mr Hewitt. “If people in the social housing sector are treating tenants like that… they just lose all hope that anyone is ever going to treat them well.

“And because people often don’t have anywhere else to go, when they complain there’s a sense of ‘what’s the urgency, they’re not going to leave’. Whether it’s unconsciously, there is potentially this culture that’s seeped in of ‘we don’t need to rush this’ – and that’s a really dangerous conclusion to come to.”

“If people in the social housing sector are treating tenants like that… they just lose all hope that anyone is ever going to treat them well”

Does Mr Hewitt believe social landlords have lost sight of their core purpose? He says he is no expert.

“What I would say is that it’s quite clear that there’s a pattern of treating tenants like the problems that they’re living with are their own fault.

“And there’s a culture of not actually listening to what they’re saying. There is a culture of not taking their complaints seriously,” he says.

He adds that a big part of the problem is poor record-keeping. “The amount of people I’ve spoken to who said they rang up seven or eight times about this and every single time they’ve had to explain the problem again.

Do you know how frustrating that is?”

There is also a feeling of “us and them” among tenants, he states. When interviewed by Mr Hewitt for his investigation, then-housing secretary Robert Jenrick suggested that pay at some housing associations was “out of control”.

Mr Hewitt is reticent to give his personal opinion on pay. However, referring to Clarion chief executive Clare Miller being given a £50,000 bonus this year, he says this has led to some tenants feeling that there is a disconnect between what is happening on the ground and in the boardroom. Clarion’s Eastfields Estate in Mitcham, south London, was the subject of one of ITV’s exposés.