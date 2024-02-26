We’re taking the government to court over migrants facing wrongful eviction due to Home Office delays

Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’, which came into force in 2012, introduced checks to make everyday life harder for those assumed to be without immigration status, such as right to rent checks carried out by landlords and right to work checks by employers. The creation of these everyday ‘immigration officers’ has prevented those on 3C leave from accessing services they are entitled to, as they are wrongly assumed by many to be without status.

RAMFEL’s 2022 report, The Hostile Environment Remains in Place, estimated that as many as 40,000 people on 3C leave face detriment each year as a result of the government not providing proof of their status, including wrongful suspension from work, suspension of disability benefits and wrongful denial of housing.

“Preventing those with valid immigration status from accessing social housing is especially concerning, considering it is designed to allow the most vulnerable a safe and settled home”

With landlords facing significant financial penalties if renting to a person without the correct status, those unable to prove their status are likely to be considered ineligible for housing, and in some cases, evicted.

An earlier report by the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants found that 42% of landlords said that the ‘right to rent’ requirements made them less likely to rent to someone without a British passport. For those on 3C leave, who hold no proof of their status, the risk of discrimination is heightened.