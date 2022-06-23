West London block was undergoing fire safety work at time of blaze

A large fire broke out at a flat on the 12th floor of Stebbing House, a block on the Edward Woods Estate in Shepherd’s Bush, on Tuesday morning, but did not spread beyond the flat where it started.

Documents seen by Inside Housing revealed that an investigation by consultancy Arup in 2020 had found that the solar PV panels installed on the north and south faces of the building from the fourth to 20th floor were “combustible and would not resist the spread of fire”.

Work to remove these panels had not yet begun at the time of the blaze, but the fire broke out of a window on the west face, meaning they were not impacted.

The west face was clad with Rockpanel Xtreme cladding panels – made of stonewool, binder and paint – which have a fire rating of Euroclass B, meaning they are combustible but would have complied with pre-Grenfell regulatory guidance.

Rockwool insulation, which is non-combustible, is rendered onto the north and south faces.

Images of the blaze show severe smoke damage to the panel directly above the window where the fire started, but it does not appear to have ignited and the window above was not broken.

The Arup review revealed the system was missing cavity barriers and these have not yet been replaced.

The building is currently being fitted with a sprinkler system, but the work has not yet completed and it was not operational at the time of Tuesday’s fire.