West London block was undergoing fire safety work at time of blaze

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A block in west London that resisted the spread of a large fire this week was undergoing fire safety work, with several elements not yet complete, including the removal of potentially combustible solar panels.
A large fire broke out at a flat on the 12th floor of Stebbing House, a block on the Edward Woods Estate in Shepherd’s Bush, on Tuesday morning, but did not spread beyond the flat where it started.
Documents seen by Inside Housing revealed that an investigation by consultancy Arup in 2020 had found that the solar PV panels installed on the north and south faces of the building from the fourth to 20th floor were “combustible and would not resist the spread of fire”.
Work to remove these panels had not yet begun at the time of the blaze, but the fire broke out of a window on the west face, meaning they were not impacted.
The west face was clad with Rockpanel Xtreme cladding panels – made of stonewool, binder and paint – which have a fire rating of Euroclass B, meaning they are combustible but would have complied with pre-Grenfell regulatory guidance.
Rockwool insulation, which is non-combustible, is rendered onto the north and south faces.
Images of the blaze show severe smoke damage to the panel directly above the window where the fire started, but it does not appear to have ignited and the window above was not broken.
The Arup review revealed the system was missing cavity barriers and these have not yet been replaced.
The building is currently being fitted with a sprinkler system, but the work has not yet completed and it was not operational at the time of Tuesday’s fire.
The London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, the landlord of the block, is also set to replace uPVC window frames in the building.
The council has fitted extra-strong fire doors, which provide 60 minutes of fire resistance compared with the legal requirement of 30 minutes.
It has also developed personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPs) for six disabled residents in the block.
The council has also fitted a wet riser, meaning firefighters can attach hoses to pipes filled with water inside the building, instead of having to fill hollow pipes from the outside.
The fire contrasts with other blazes where window panels containing combustible insulation have ignited and spread fire across several floors of the building – which occurred at Lakanal House in 2009 and Shepherd’s Court in 2016.
The Grenfell Inquiry has heard that contractor Rydon rejected the opportunity to use a Rockwool and Rockpanel system on the tower, despite an approach from the insulation manufacturer spelling out that its material had a “superior fire rating of Euroclass A1”, which made it “particularly suited to high rise”.
Grenfell Tower, located less than a mile from Stebbing House, was ultimately clad with a system made of combustible insulation and violently combustible poleythylene-cored cladding panels and suffered the world’s worst ever cladding fire, resulting in 72 deaths, five years ago.
It comes amid a debate about the contribution of combustible insulation to the blaze at Grenfell Tower.
Expert witness Professor Luke Bisby estimated that the insulation materials only contributed to between 2% and 10% of the fire’s ability to spread, with the majority of the rapid fire spread being driven by the polyethylene in the cladding panels.
However, he has also stressed that combustible insulation could be causative if used in a different form of construction.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed yesterday that the fire at Stebbing House was caused by the battery of an electric bike.
The brigade issued an urgent warning about e-bikes, saying it has seen a “huge spike” in such incidents related to electric bikes and scooters this year.
Charlie Pugsley, deputy assistant commissioner for fire safety at the LFB, said: “When these batteries and chargers fail, they do so with ferocity and because the fires develop so rapidly, the situation can quickly become incredibly serious.
“These items are often stored in communal areas and corridors and can block people’s only means of escape.”
The brigade said there is a particular risk associated with converted bikes – where the electric motor has been added to a regular bike.
It advised that if they have to be charged inside, they should be placed on a hard surface, away from escape routes, in a room with a smoke alarm and only charged when the user is awake.
The Shepherd’s Bush fire saw eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters attend and guide six residents to safety via an internal staircase. Other residents, including three from the affected flat, had left the building before the fire service arrived.
The London Ambulance Service confirmed that two patients were assessed at the scene and that another was treated and taken to hospital.
The LFB used new live-streaming technology – 9Eye – during the fire, which allowed 999 callers to stream footage of the incident directly to the call centre.
This contrasts with the incident at Grenfell Tower, where call handlers did not realise the blaze had spread beyond the fourth floor even after it reached the top of the building, having seen no images from the incident ground.
The blaze came on a busy day for the LFB, which also attended a large blaze at a tower block in east London. In a statement, the LFB said that both incidents “show how far we have come as an organisation” since the Grenfell Tower fire.
It deployed more than 40 fire engines and 250 firefighters to incidents throughout the day, which also included a pub fire and a care home fire.
The largest deployment was to the block of flats in Grantham Road, Manor Park, east London, where 15 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters tackled a large fire that damaged flats on the 13th and 14th floors.
Around 60 people left the building before the brigade arrived. It used its new 64-metre ladder to help fight the fire.
The ladder is the tallest in Europe and is twice as long as the largest ladder owned by the LFB at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Images from the scene showed the flames breaking out of a window and licking up the outside of the building to break the window of the flat above and re-enter the building.
Firefighters are tackling a fire on the 13th floor of a block of flats in #ManorPark Our Control Officers have taken more than 30 calls to the blaze © @coryjed_ t.co/tfTfr8SX2Z pic.twitter.com/it6s4YlQfs— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire)
Firefighters are tackling a fire on the 13th floor of a block of flats in #ManorPark Our Control Officers have taken more than 30 calls to the blaze © @coryjed_ https://t.co/tfTfr8SX2Z pic.twitter.com/it6s4YlQfs— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 21, 2022
This is an effect well known to fire engineers and can occur in buildings with a non-combustible external facade if the fire is large enough fire.
The brigade was called to the blaze at 2.47pm and the fire was under control by 4.46pm.
A spokesperson for the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham (H&F) said: “The fire at Grenfell made one thing very clear: just meeting minimum fire standards is not enough. The current national building regulations are clearly not good enough.
“Since 2017, H&F has spent millions to make sure that the three tower blocks on the Edward Woods Estate are as safe as possible. We have gone above and beyond to make these blocks safe for our residents as part of our £20m Fire Safety Plus programme.
“The Stebbing House fire showed that the building worked to safely contain the blaze to a single flat. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. The actions of the London Fire Brigade crews were directly helped by the improvements we’ve made to the block.
“Acting on expert advice, we’re planning to make additional enhancements to these tower blocks to make them even safer, including removing the solar panels, upgrading the building’s fabric and removing any UPVC windows. This is part of our continued efforts to exceed building regulations and reassure residents that we’re working with world-leading engineers to keep them safe in their homes.”
The refurbishment project at Stebbing House, which took place in 2012, was reviewed by the London School of Economics in 2012 in a report titled High Rise Hope.
Update: at 10am, 23.6.2022
This story was originally published yesterday, before being temporarily removed from view when more information about the building safety issues at Stebbing House was brought to Inside Housing’s attention. The story has been republished with the new information included, as well as the LFB’s warning about electric bikes.
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